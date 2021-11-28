Brick kilns on zigzag can operate only: EPD Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan said on Sunday that only those brick kilns having zigzag or friendly-technology will be allowed to operate.

Chairing a departmental meeting here at EPD, he directed the officers concerned to take strict action against those polluting the environment in violation of rules/SOPs in this regard.

The provincial minister said that at present, all the concerned departments are working under a comprehensive strategy to control environmental pollution, especially smog, while there are complaints from some quarters that brick kilns being found violating the SOPs in various areas of the province. He directed the Secretary Environment to scrutinize the process of inspection of brick kilns and issue a letter to all his field officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard as clear instructions of Punjab Chief Minister that no brick kiln will operate on old methods.

The provincial minister further directed that strict legal action should be taken against the violating kiln owners. He directed the secretary to write a letter to the district administration emphasized on spraying of water on the roads and stop the burning of solid waste etc and prohibition of the use of substandard fuels.

The provincial minister further directed that a letter be written to the transport department emphasizing on fitness checking of vehicles along with the installation of modern equipment for controlling vehicle fumes. In view of the smog situation, the representatives of the EPD department, especially in the field, have to perform their duties with utmost honesty and diligence.

EPD Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain, DG Umbreen Sajid and other concerned persons were present.