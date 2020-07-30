Brick kilns raided by Environment Department

A team of the Environment Department Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday conducted raids on brick kilns causing serious hazard to the environment in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A team of the Environment Department Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday conducted raids on brick kilns causing serious hazard to the environment in the district.

The raiding team led by District In-charge Department of Environment Gul Ameer Sumbul on the special directives of Director General Sindh Naeed Ahmed Mughal and Regional In-charge Muneer Ahmed Abbasi inspected the brick kilns at Qazi Ahmed Road and in the surroundings of Nawabshah city and took a view of fueling material used at brick kilns.

The District In-charge warned owners of brick kilns to use environmentally friendly fuel and bring their kilns in line with the environmental laws. He warned that in case of violation strict legal action including sealing of kilns and instituting lawsuits would be carried out.

The District In-charge Environment Department said that the action was initiated at brick kilns on the directives of Director Environment Naeem Ahmed Mughal and Regional In-charge Environment Hyderabad Munir Ahmed Abbasi in order to clean the district from environmental pollution.

He said that owners of brick kilns have ensured not to use prohibited fueling material. He said that on public complaints when raids were conducted at the brick kilns the team found there garbage dumps, plastic bottles, hospital waste and other prohibited items for burning the kilns.

He said that brick kiln owners were instructed to convert the kilns to the latest zigzag technology and if environmental enemy fuel was used then lawsuits would be registered against them under SEPA Act 2014.