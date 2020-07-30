UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kilns Raided By Environment Department

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:57 PM

Brick kilns raided by Environment Department

A team of the Environment Department Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday conducted raids on brick kilns causing serious hazard to the environment in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A team of the Environment Department Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday conducted raids on brick kilns causing serious hazard to the environment in the district.

The raiding team led by District In-charge Department of Environment Gul Ameer Sumbul on the special directives of Director General Sindh Naeed Ahmed Mughal and Regional In-charge Muneer Ahmed Abbasi inspected the brick kilns at Qazi Ahmed Road and in the surroundings of Nawabshah city and took a view of fueling material used at brick kilns.

The District In-charge warned owners of brick kilns to use environmentally friendly fuel and bring their kilns in line with the environmental laws. He warned that in case of violation strict legal action including sealing of kilns and instituting lawsuits would be carried out.

The District In-charge Environment Department said that the action was initiated at brick kilns on the directives of Director Environment Naeem Ahmed Mughal and Regional In-charge Environment Hyderabad Munir Ahmed Abbasi in order to clean the district from environmental pollution.

He said that owners of brick kilns have ensured not to use prohibited fueling material. He said that on public complaints when raids were conducted at the brick kilns the team found there garbage dumps, plastic bottles, hospital waste and other prohibited items for burning the kilns.

He said that brick kiln owners were instructed to convert the kilns to the latest zigzag technology and if environmental enemy fuel was used then lawsuits would be registered against them under SEPA Act 2014.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Martyrs Shaheed Road Hyderabad Nawabshah From

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

50 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.