Brick Kilns Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Naveed has said a crackdown against brick kilns
running without zigzag technology was underway in the district.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that so far 14 brick kilns were sealed while
a fine of Rs 1.
1 million was imposed on various brick kilns over violation.
Notices were also served to seven factories while three were sealed and imposed a fine of
Rs 90,000 as well, he added.
