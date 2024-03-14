Open Menu

Brick Kilns Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Naveed has said a crackdown against brick kilns

running without zigzag technology was underway in the district.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that so far 14 brick kilns were sealed while

a fine of Rs 1.

1 million was imposed on various brick kilns over violation.

Notices were also served to seven factories while three were sealed and imposed a fine of

Rs 90,000 as well, he added.

