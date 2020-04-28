UrduPoint.com
Brick Kilns To Be Sealed If Zigzag Technology Not Installed By June 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

Brick kilns to be sealed if zigzag technology not installed by June 30

Brick kilns will be sealed if they failed to install zigzag technology up to June 30 this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Brick kilns will be sealed if they failed to install zigzag technology up to June 30 this year.

This was stated by Deputy Director (DD) Environment Department Faisalabad Farhat Abbas Kamoka while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that zigzag technology is environmental friendly technology while most of our kilns are functional with old bull trench technology which is causing environment pollution by emitting excessive smoke direct in the air.

The excessive smoke in the air is also causing smog during winter. Therefore, the government had directed the kiln owners to install zigzag technology so that environmental pollution could be arrested at maximum extent.

In this connection, all kiln owners have been issued notices to install environmental friendly zigzagtechnology up to June 30 this year or avoid from running kilns, otherwise, their kilns would

