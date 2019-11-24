UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kilns To Go Nonfunctional On Severe Air Pollution, Says EPA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Brick kilns to go nonfunctional on severe air pollution, says EPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has presented a proposal to the Ministry of Climate Change to shut down brick kilns operating in the Federal capital on severe air pollution to avert smog risks.

An EPA official told APP that as many as 24 brick kilns were operating in the adjoining areas of the federal capital. The ambient air quality in the metropolis had been recorded polluted for many consecutive days. "There is no smog at the moment in the federal capital as rainfalls have started in the federal capital which has helped improve the air quality and reduce pollutant ratio in the air," she added.

Last year, she said the brick kilns were shutdown in December and January due to dry weather causing increase in the smoke and pollutant ratio that had caused dangerous situation with respect to smog outbreak in the federal capital.

"However, the winter rains have started to fall and if the situation aggravates in the coming days resulting dry weather then brick kilns would be put to halt.

All Pakistan Brick Kilns Owners Association has assured their full support in this regard and had a meeting with EPA to enforce the shutdown in case of high air pollution to control smog in the federal capital," the official said.

The EPA official along with her team had inspected different sites in the sectors I-8, I-9, I-10 and G-10 areas where people have reported complaints regarding extensive open garbage burning. "Instant garbage burning in the vicinity has been observed with more than fire blazes set at the same location with impunity," she added.

She went on to mention that other than vehicular emissions garbage burning was the major issue causing air pollution in the federal capital and the authorities concerned should take punitive action against the violators.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Fire Same January December All Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

13 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.