Brick kilns to go nonfunctional on severe air pollution, says EPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has presented a proposal to the Ministry of Climate Change to shut down brick kilns operating in the Federal capital on severe air pollution to avert smog risks.

An EPA official told APP that as many as 24 brick kilns were operating in the adjoining areas of the federal capital. The ambient air quality in the metropolis had been recorded polluted for many consecutive days. "There is no smog at the moment in the federal capital as rainfalls have started in the federal capital which has helped improve the air quality and reduce pollutant ratio in the air," she added.

Last year, she said the brick kilns were shutdown in December and January due to dry weather causing increase in the smoke and pollutant ratio that had caused dangerous situation with respect to smog outbreak in the federal capital.

"However, the winter rains have started to fall and if the situation aggravates in the coming days resulting dry weather then brick kilns would be put to halt.

All Pakistan Brick Kilns Owners Association has assured their full support in this regard and had a meeting with EPA to enforce the shutdown in case of high air pollution to control smog in the federal capital," the official said.

The EPA official along with her team had inspected different sites in the sectors I-8, I-9, I-10 and G-10 areas where people have reported complaints regarding extensive open garbage burning. "Instant garbage burning in the vicinity has been observed with more than fire blazes set at the same location with impunity," she added.

She went on to mention that other than vehicular emissions garbage burning was the major issue causing air pollution in the federal capital and the authorities concerned should take punitive action against the violators.

