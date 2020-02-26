UrduPoint.com
Brick Kilns Told To Shift To Zig Zag Technology By Aug 30

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi warned brick kiln owners to shift to zig zag technology by Aug 30 or else be ready to face their production facilities sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi warned brick kiln owners to shift to zig zag technology by Aug 30 or else be ready to face their production facilities sealed.

Presiding over a meeting of district vigilance committee on bonded labour, DC said that strict action would taken against brick kiln owners in case they hired children as workers.

Sherazi ordered officials to complete process of registration of brick kiln workers wherever it was incomplete so that social security cards be issued to them.

DC said that zig zag technology would lower the level of pollution to the atmosphere.

ADC revenue Muhammad Akram Malik, assistant commissioners of all four tahsils, deputy director labour, assistant director environment protection department and other officials attended the meeting.

