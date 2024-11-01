Open Menu

Brick Prices In Mirpurkhas Set For Overhaul As Committee Forms

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 09:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rashid Masood Khan on Friday chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall, bringing together the Kiln Association, brick kiln owners, and key officials, in order to regulate the brick industry in Mirpurkhas

The meeting resulted in the formation of a committee tasked with surveying brick kilns and submitting a report within three days to determine fair rates for bricks.

The committee comprises representatives from the Bureau of Supply, concerned assistant commissioners, relevant authorities, and department officers. Their Primary objective is to ensure brick kilns operate within environmental laws and regulations.

Environmental concerns took center stage during the meeting, with Assistant Director Abdul Aziz Maher emphasizing the need for eco-friendly brick production. He stressed that burning old clothes and shoes must be avoided to prevent pollution.

Labour representative Ghulam Abbas highlighted that 23 brick kilns in the district have been registered with the labour department, underscoring the industry's significance.

Attendees included Asif Majeed, Director of the Bureau of Supply, Akhtar Ali Lashari, President of Kiln Association Mirpurkhas, and kiln owners.

