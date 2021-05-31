Bricks kilns' conversion on Zig Zag technology to start next month to combat air pollution: DG EPA

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government is all set to start converting conventional bricks kilns' on Zig Zag technology next month (June 2021) to combat air, environmental and industrial pollution and imposed Rs60 million from environmental laws violators after sending 4,000 cases to environmental tribunal Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government is all set to start converting conventional bricks kilns' on Zig Zag technology next month (June 2021) to combat air, environmental and industrial pollution and imposed Rs60 million from environmental laws violators after sending 4,000 cases to environmental tribunal Peshawar.

Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) KP told APP on Monday that paper works and process regarding conversion of bricks kilns on Zig Zag technology-driven bricks kiln was completed and practical work on it was expected to commence in June 2021.

Zig Zag-led brick kilns reduced up to 60 percent carbon emissions and temperature of coals feeding surface area by 50-80 degree centigrade against traditional brick kiln with temperature exceeds upto 150 degree centigrade as the latter was main source of air and industrial pollution in Peshawar.

In older technology, the smoke passes through 24 lines causing more air pollution compare to ZigZag technology, which passes through 5-6 lines, resultantly carbon emissions stick to red bricks due to which pollutants emitting from its chimney are considerably reduced and coal consumption to be slashed by 40percent.

"Two traditional bricks kilns one each in Peshawar and Mardan have been selected through luck draw and hopefully would be converted on Zig Zag technology next month," DG EPA told APP. Punjab had already launched process of converting brick kilns on Zig Zag technology and experts of EPA KP visited some sites to practically examine its operation. According to EPA Officials, one unit would cost Rs 2.3 million out of which 50 percent each would be shared by KP Government and beneficiaries.

According to EPA Officials, about 1,000 brick kilns units were operating in KP and 2.8 million bricks would be produced from Zig Zag-led brick kilns' in one cycle against 800,000 from routine bricks kilns.

Muhammad Irshad, Chief Analyst EPA told APP that canopy trees were a great source of controlling dangerous PM 2.5 level pollution especially in big cities like Peshawar. PM 2.5 is a complex mixture of extremely small and light particles staying for longer period in air and once inhaled, can affect peoples' hearts, nose to lungs, respiratory system besides leading to high blood pressure, strokes, asthma, cancer and other chronic diseases.

"The minimum level of PM 2.5 in Peshawar's air is about 40micrograms (mg) per cubic meter and maximum 52mg per cubic meter while NEQS recommended level of tiny particles in air should not be more than 15mg per cubic meter," he said.

He said, "EPA had conducted a scientific study in Peshawar with assistance of a reputable organization and recorded 52mg/m3 higher dust and smoke particulate in air, which normally should be 15mg/m3 as per NEQS standards.

"The smoke and dust in air was measured between five to 10 feet higher in different places where PM2.5 is almost four times higher than NEQS limits," he said adding, canopy trees with 10 feet or more height have ability to absorb such high level of carbon dioxide and pollutant gases in Peshawar and its plantation was imperative to purify air quality especially in Peshawar.

PTI Government flagship billion trees project has made positive impact on Peshawar's atmosphere in recent years that helped controlled air pollution with great extent.

EPA DG said plastic bags have been banned in KP and violators of environment laws could be fined up to Rs 50,000 to Rs five million. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study has been made mandatory for all major industrial projects including Special Economic Zones, Real Estates and Economic Zones and necessary guidelines were issued to investment companies for implementation EPA laws.

KP's first Climate Change Policy has been prepared, focusing on mass awareness, whopping plantations and rehabilitation of range lands besides countering challenge of desertification and deforestation through effective management of biodiversity and green gold.

Under the policy, the proposed anti pollution action plan has been shared with all stakeholders and departments to encourage use of cleaners fuels including solar, hydel and others safe energy resources to combat air pollution.

Director General EPA said Vehicles Emissions Testing Stations at Peshawar, Mardan. DI Khan and Abbottabad were established to counter vehicular pollutions. VETS were shifted to Transport Department from Environment Department during 2008-13 by ANP Government and now pollution related testing of all vehicles was the responsibility of Transport Department.

Chief Analyst EPA said 4,000 environment laws' violations cases were filed in environmental tribunal (ET) against pollution emitting companies, firms, brick kilns, people and Rs 60 million fines imposed. He said about 200 smoke emitting marble factories, chip boards and others units sealed and their cases were sent to ET. Likewise, about 200 environmental clubs established for education and awareness of students in schools.

Regarding Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) pollution, the EPA official said CFCs are now recognized as harmful chemicals emitting pollution mostly caused from ACs, refrigerators and others such machines' compressors gases because of their ozone-depleting properties and was strongly discouraged under an international agreement 'Montrï¿½al Protocol' 1987.