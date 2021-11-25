UrduPoint.com

Bricks Kilns Halted Manufacturing Work For Using Prohibited Fuel In Moro

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:18 PM

Bricks kilns halted manufacturing work for using prohibited fuel in Moro

Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Regional In-charge Shaheed Benazirabad Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and District In-charge Asadullah Tunio along with their team Thursday visited brick kilns in Moro

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Regional In-charge Shaheed Benazirabad Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and District In-charge Asadullah Tunio along with their team Thursday visited brick kilns in Moro.

They visited in the suburbs of Dars Road, Biloo Machi Road and Mithiani Road and inspected quality of the fuel being used in bricks kilns.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, after the confirmation of prohibited material usage, they issued directives for halting bricks manufacturing work.

On the occasion District In-charge Asadullah Tunio warned bricks kiln owners to use eco-friendly fuel in bricks manufacturing and brick kilns as per rules and regulations of the environment act, failing to which strict legal action to be taken against the kiln owners and bricks kilns to be sealed

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Road

Recent Stories

Increase in price of DAP fertilizer not to be tole ..

Increase in price of DAP fertilizer not to be tolerated : Chief Minister Sardar ..

42 seconds ago
 Steps being taken to ensure fertilizers supply: Ch ..

Steps being taken to ensure fertilizers supply: Chief Minister

44 seconds ago
 Fakhar Imam calls for livestock census in country

Fakhar Imam calls for livestock census in country

45 seconds ago
 CIP for ending violence against women

CIP for ending violence against women

49 seconds ago
 Supreme Court seeks copy of presidential order reg ..

Supreme Court seeks copy of presidential order regarding formation of FWO

4 minutes ago
 VEON CEO appreciates Pakistan for supporting inves ..

VEON CEO appreciates Pakistan for supporting investors

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.