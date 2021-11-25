Bricks kilns halted manufacturing work for using prohibited fuel in Moro

Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Regional In-charge Shaheed Benazirabad Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and District In-charge Asadullah Tunio along with their team Thursday visited brick kilns in Moro

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Regional In-charge Shaheed Benazirabad Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and District In-charge Asadullah Tunio along with their team Thursday visited brick kilns in Moro.

They visited in the suburbs of Dars Road, Biloo Machi Road and Mithiani Road and inspected quality of the fuel being used in bricks kilns.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, after the confirmation of prohibited material usage, they issued directives for halting bricks manufacturing work.

On the occasion District In-charge Asadullah Tunio warned bricks kiln owners to use eco-friendly fuel in bricks manufacturing and brick kilns as per rules and regulations of the environment act, failing to which strict legal action to be taken against the kiln owners and bricks kilns to be sealed