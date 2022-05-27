UrduPoint.com

BRICS Countries Vow To Further Strengthen Education Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A declaration has been signed by ministers of education from BRICS countries on the priorities and direction of future cooperation in the education sector.

At the 9th meeting of BRICS Ministers of Education held via video link, Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng called for joint efforts to build a BRICS education partnership that is closer, more pragmatic and of higher quality, thus contributing to global education reform and development.

Huai also introduced the policy measures and achievements of the Chinese government on the digital transformation of the education sector, cooperation in vocational education and the future of sustainable development of BRICS education cooperation.

After due discussions at the meeting, the ministers of education agreed that they would uphold the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, further expand the space for educational cooperation, enrich educational exchanges, and promote the common development of education among the five countries.



