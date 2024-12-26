Bridal Competition At Women Centre Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Women Empowerment Centre Muzaffargarh organised a bridal competition among its students, showcasing their skills and creativity.
The event highlighted the achievements of students from both sessions, who were trained under the expert guidance of beautician instructor Ms.
Sana Sheikh.
Gulwish and Muniba clinched the first position, Jaweria and Fariyal remained second and Musqan and Bushra baggage the third position.
PBM Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem congratulated the winners. He appreciated the efforts of the instructors and students in making the event a success. He announced that admissions for the new session were now open.
