Bride Abducted,two Injured In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:11 PM

Seven armed outlaws allegedly abducted bride and injured two others including her husband over putting resistance at Basti Jarh Muradabad

MUZAFFARGARH, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Seven armed outlaws allegedly abducted bride and injured two others including her husband over putting resistance at Basti Jarh Muradabad.

According to police spokesman,seven armed outlaws including Rizwan, Amjad, Ameer Hussain, Yasin and others entered into the house of Abdul Rehman on Thursday night and held hostage the whole family on gun point.

They allegedly abducted the newly wed bride Najma and injured her husband Rizwan and uncle Syedullah over putting resistance.

Heavy police contingent reached the spot and arrested two accused Ameer Hussain and Haider Abbas.The police also recovered one riffle, one pistol and bullets.

However,the teams conducted raids at various areas to recover the abductee.

