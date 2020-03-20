Bride among 5 die as jeep falls into gorge near Oghi

At least five persons, including a bride, were killed and another critically injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Banjai, in Oghi Tehsil

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five persons, including a bride, were killed and another critically injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Banjai, in Oghi Tehsil.

The jeep carrying a wedding party was on way to Churkalan Syedabad. The dead were identified as Ameer Hussain Shah and Gul Zameen Shah, residents of Miran village, and Mushtaq Hussain Shah, mother of Rehan Shah and sister of Gul Afsar Shah, residents of Churkalan Syedabad village.