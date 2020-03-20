UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bride Among 5 Die As Jeep Falls Into Gorge Near Oghi

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Bride among 5 die as jeep falls into gorge near Oghi

At least five persons, including a bride, were killed and another critically injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Banjai, in Oghi Tehsil

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five persons, including a bride, were killed and another critically injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Banjai, in Oghi Tehsil.

The jeep carrying a wedding party was on way to Churkalan Syedabad. The dead were identified as Ameer Hussain Shah and Gul Zameen Shah, residents of Miran village, and Mushtaq Hussain Shah, mother of Rehan Shah and sister of Gul Afsar Shah, residents of Churkalan Syedabad village.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Marriage Oghi Jeep

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram, Shahniera Wasim go in self-isolation ..

11 minutes ago

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,433

46 seconds ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

48 seconds ago

After Barnier, UK Brexit negotiator shows virus sy ..

51 seconds ago

Sepaktakraw championships postponed amid corona vi ..

52 seconds ago

Gov't clears WB re-allocated funds to be used by p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.