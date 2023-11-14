Open Menu

Bride Arrested In Groom's Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Bride arrested in groom's murder case

The Capital City Police have resolved a blind murder case in which a groom was killed on his wedding day on November 11

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Capital City Police have resolved a blind murder case in which a groom was killed on his wedding day on November 11.

SSP Operations, Kashif Iftikhar, giving details, said that after hectic efforts, the police team not only traced the blind murder but also arrested the mastermind, bride, and her accomplice. A special team, under the supervision of SP Faqirabad Division, Osama Amin Cheema, was formed to locate and apprehend the culprits.

The groom, Adnan, son of Omar Daraz, a resident of the Industrial Estate, was killed in the Faqirabad area, Charsadda road, on the wedding day.

The police team carried out a thorough investigation using geo-tagging, geo-fencing, and continuous analysis of frequently used mobile phone data in the area. After the comprehensive technical investigation, the suspects, Jalal, son of Fazal Mula, resident of Muslimabad Charsadda, and the accused bride, daughter of Jahangir, resident of Larama Charsadda, were arrested.

The police stated that there was a close relationship between the accused and the bride, and they wanted to get married, but their families opposed it. Upon denial, both decided to kill the groom, Adnan.

