Bride Dies On First Night In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

Bride dies on first night in Lahore  

The local police say that they are investigating the matter by every aspect and waiting for autopsy report to reach to any end.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) A 32- year old bride died on the first night of her marriage under mysterious circumstances, the police said here on Monday.

The shocking incident took place in Factory area police precinct. The deceased was identified as 32-year old Sawera. The body was shifted to morgue of a nearby hospital for autopsy. Sawera was married to Waseem Ahmad— resident of Shama Colony of Factory area.

Some people say that Swera died of suffocation as huge smoke gathered inside their room where she was spending first night of her marriage. The groom, police said, was also found in critical condition who was also shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“An hibachi was kept on inside their room to keep them warm in winter season but smoke caused suffocation that claimed life of the bride,” said one of the relatives.

“When we opened the door we saw that bride was dead and groom was in critical condition,” he further said.

A local tv claimed that brother of the deceased woman said that her sister was murdered. “The action would be taken against the groom for what he did to my sister,” the TV quoted brother of deceased bride.

Police , however, said that they had been investigating the matter and collecting evidences regarding the death of the woman. “We are waiting for the postmortem report of the bride,” said a police officer, adding that we shall reach the conclusion very soon.

