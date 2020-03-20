UrduPoint.com
Bride, Four Others Killed In Mansehra Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Bride, four others killed in Mansehra road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :At least five people, including a newlywed bride, were killed and others sustained serious injuries as their jeep plunged into ravine near Churkalan area in Mansehra on early Friday.

As per details, Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital.

Police official said that the jeep, carrying the bride and other participants of the wedding procession, was on its way when the driver lost his control over the steering while taking a sharp turn and the jeep plunged into deep ravine, private news channel reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

