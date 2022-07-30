Bride, two children killed in roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman and two children were killed in a roof collapse incident in Misriabad area of district Mardan on Saturday, police said.

According to Rescue-1122 Mardan, the wedding home was converted into ruins when the roof of a house suddenly caved in.

As a result a bride and two children died on the spot near Chaqaro Bridge in Misriabad of district Mardan.

The medical team of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured from the rubble. The injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex after providing first aid where the condition of one more child was in precarious condition.