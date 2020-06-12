Bridegroom, 20 guests booked for SOPs violation on 'mehndi' ceremony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Police booked two real brothers bridegrooms and twenty guests for attending 'mehndi' ceremony violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Dara Din Pannah.

Police sources said that a case was registered after video of dance party followed by fireworks went viral on 'mehndi' ceremony of two brothers.

One of the bridegrooms was arrested along with four participants while raids were being conducted to apprehend another bridegroom, they said adding that a large number of people had gathered at that place to attend the ceremony.' Mehndi' is a pre-wedding party celebrated usually a day earlier than 'baraat'.