Bridegroom among eight violators arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight persons of a marriage party including the bridegroom over violations of SoP regarding coronavirus.

According to police sources, Chowk Serwer Shaheed police conducted raid at Muhallah Islampura of Basti Serwer Shaheed where a marriage party was organized.

Police arrested eight violators including the bridegroom Muhammad Aamir while others managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered the case against them over violations of sound act, marriage act, section 144, dance, aerial firing and coronavirus SoP.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped violators, police sources added.