Open Menu

Bridegroom Casts Vote Leaving Wedding Rituals Incomplete

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A bridegroom Nadeem Abbas became the center of attention on Thursday when he left the rituals of his wedding ceremony incomplete for casting the vote.

According to the details, Nadeem Abbas of NA- 149 Kumharan Walla Square rushed to the polling station and stamped his vote at his earliest convenience.

Talking to the locals, he advised them to fulfill their national obligation by casting the vote and participating in the electoral process.

He said that every adult should become part of the election process as elections are a defining movement of history. He stressed that people should cast their votes for the strengthening of the democracy.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Marriage

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

1 hour ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

4 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

4 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

15 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

16 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

16 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan