Bridegroom Casts Vote Leaving Wedding Rituals Incomplete
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A bridegroom Nadeem Abbas became the center of attention on Thursday when he left the rituals of his wedding ceremony incomplete for casting the vote.
According to the details, Nadeem Abbas of NA- 149 Kumharan Walla Square rushed to the polling station and stamped his vote at his earliest convenience.
Talking to the locals, he advised them to fulfill their national obligation by casting the vote and participating in the electoral process.
He said that every adult should become part of the election process as elections are a defining movement of history. He stressed that people should cast their votes for the strengthening of the democracy.
