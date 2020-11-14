UrduPoint.com
Bridegroom Deprived Of Mobile Phone, Cash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:41 PM

A man was deprived of cell phone and cash on his marriage day in limits of Khangarh Police Station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was deprived of cell phone and cash on his marriage day in limits of Khangarh Police Station.

According to police, a man Babir Ali, resident of Jugatpur, was looted at gunpoint atthe gate of his relatives by three culprits on gun point. They snatched mobile phone and cash Rs 50,000 from him and managed to escape.

Khangrah police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

