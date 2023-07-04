Bridegroom found dead with bullet wound on wedding day

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A young bridegroom was found dead in a sugarcane field in the Sinawan area of Kot Addu just hours before his planned wedding ceremony on Tuesday.

Usman Chanda r/o Khar Gharbi Gardanly was scheduled to lead his marriage party to tie the knot at a Nikah ceremony on Tuesday.

He left home Tuesday morning after breakfast but did not return and later his maternal uncle informed police that his nephew's body was found in a sugarcane field.

Kot Addu police reached the spot and found the body with a bullet wound in the chest and a pistol nearby.

It was unclear whether it was suicide or murder and SHO Kot Addu said police have started collecting evidence from the site as part of investigations.