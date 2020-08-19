UrduPoint.com
Bridegroom Held Over Violation Of Sound Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Bridegroom held over violation of sound act

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested bridegroom over violation of sound act in limits of Mahmood Kot police station premises.

According to police sources, dance party was arranged during a marriage ceremony of Ismail last night at Mahmood Kot area and get it watched live on social media.

District police officer Muzaffargarh Nadeem Abbas took the notice and ordered strict legal action.

SHO Mahmood Kot police station Imran Kharak arrested the bridegroom Ismail before Nikkah and lodged case against him under violation of sound and marriage function act.

