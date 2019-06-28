Bridegroom kills man on second day of wedding

A bridegroom killed a man for honour on very next day of his marriage in village Nowshera in limits of Pindigheb Police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 )

Police sources while quoting family members said that walima ceremony of Shamraiz was performed a day ago.

A man identified as 24 years old Mohammad Arslan has came to his house as guest where he shot him dead on suspension that he has illicit relations with accused sister.

The bridegroom escaped after killing the man. Police handed over the body after autopsy at THQ hospital and registered in murder case against the accused.

