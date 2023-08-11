Open Menu

Bridegroom Kills Three Nephews In Marriage Firing In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Bridegroom kills three nephews in marriage firing in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Three young-age boys were killed and two others injured when their uncle fired at them during his marriage ceremony in Chota Dattakhel Barkili area of North Waziristan, the other day.

Police said the accused bridegroom started indiscriminate firing on his nephews during his marriage rituals, killing three of the children and injuring two others.

The deceased children were aged from 8 to 14, the police said. The injured children were shifted to Doaba Hospital, Hangu.

Relatives of the accused told police that the mental condition of the accused was not stable. However, he succeeded in fleeing the area after the killing spree.

Police have started a search for the accused after registering a case of triple murder against him.

