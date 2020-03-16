UrduPoint.com
Bridegroom, School Principal Booked For Violating Section 144

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

District administration have booked bridegroom and principal of Nasir Public School over violations of section 144 by organizing walima ceremony at school

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration have booked bridegroom and principal of Nasir Public School over violations of section 144 by organizing walima ceremony at school.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) and focal person for coronavirus Tayyab Khan raided at Nasir Public School situated at Seetal Marri where a walima ceremony was organized. The officer stopped the ceremony and got registered FIRs against the bridegroom Rana Yasir and Principal of the school Bilal Dogar.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCR Tayyab Khan said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation government has imposed section 144 under which public gatherings have been banned.

He said that marriage ceremonies could be organized in the walled area of homes only.

He stated that not even a single marriage ceremony has been organized in 128 marriage halls of the city during last night. He said that public gathering would not be allowed in the city to prevent coronavirus. He urged citizens to avoid participation in the public gatherings to protect themselves.

ADCR said that the virus could be defeated by adopting precautionary measures and urged people to follow preventive measures issued by the government. He said that a control room has been set up at deputy commissioner's office and it would remain open round the clock for public facilitation. He said that people could inform the administration about the coronavirus patients through 061-4500963.

