Bridge Collapse And Drowning Tragedy In IIOJK: Four Dead, One Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Four people lost their lives and one is still missing in two separate incidents of bridge collapse and drowning in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday late.

According to reports from across the Line of Control (LoC), three workers fell into the Jhelum River when an old bridge they were dismantling in Mohra Uri, near the LoC collapsed. Despite the efforts of local volunteers the workers could not be rescued and are feared dead.

The workers have been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad Reshi, and Mohammad Aslam Chauhan, all residents of different districts of IIOJK.

In another incident, two boys drowned in a flooded stream in Mundji village, north of Baramulla district. Locals managed to save one of the boys, Areeb Bashir Mir who is in stable condition at a nearby hospital. However the other boy Sabiq Mushtaq, succumbed to his injuries due to the lack of proper medical care at the "state controlled" hospital.

