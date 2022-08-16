Bridge collapsed due to flash floods near Batal, Naran: Spokesman NHA

UrduPoint.com

Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday said that a bridge has collapsed due to flash floods near Batal, three kilometers away from Naran

All traffic returning from Naran has been stopped. Tourists were advised to stay overnight at nearby places, said a press release.

Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has directed Member NHA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to restore traffic as soon as possible.

NHA staff has reached the spot with heavy machinery and an alternative route is being made to restore traffic.

On the directives of Maulana Asad Mehmood, Secretary Communications Captain R. Muhammad Khurram Agha was supervising all the traffic restoration work himself.

Tourists were advised to avoid going to hilly areas due to bad weather conditions.

