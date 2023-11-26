Bridge collapsed in the Upper Chitral, 10-class student lost his life

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) In the Upper Chitral district's Yarkhun Lasht area, a 10th grader perished after falling into a river as a result of an old wooden bridge collapsing.

Details indicate that Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Rokut Yarkhun and the son of Zar Mohammad, passed away while making his way home from school after falling into the Yarkhun River as a result of the local wooden bridge collapsing. Along with him, two other students fell into the river, and the locals immediately saved them. The deceased was a Government High School Yarkhun Lasht 10th grader.

It is important to note that Chitral's roads and bridges, particularly those in the upper regions, are in extremely poor condition. As a result, major accidents occur frequently, taking many innocent lives with them.

A volunteer organization called Chitral Development Moment has been working hard for the past few years to construct and renovate roads and bridges in Chitral's two districts. They do this on a volunteer basis because the people in Chitral are fed up with elected officials and government institutions that fail to fulfill their duties and can't take it anymore.

Nine people lost their lives when a bridge collapsed in Yarkhun Valley, just as some people died when a bridge collapsed in Torkho Mulkho Tehsil of Chitral a few months ago. Upper area roads and bridges are in extremely bad and deteriorated condition, which frequently results in fatal accidents involving many people.

APP/ghf/378