Bridge Foundation, UNDP organize event to mark World AIDS Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Bridge Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), marked World HIV/AIDS Day on Monday at the Arts Council of Larkana.

The event featured a seminar aimed at raising awareness about HIV and AIDS, with several notable attendees, including Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, the District Council Chairman of Larkana, and various local leaders.

During the seminar, Ijaz Ahmed Laghari emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding preventive measures against AIDS. He highlighted that HIV and AIDS can be managed effectively through regular treatment.

"It is alarming that Pakistan ranks second in the world for HIV/AIDS," he stated and explained that the disease can spread through unsafe practices such as the reuse of syringes, untested blood transfusions, and non-sterilized medical equipment, but it is not transmitted through casual contact like shaking hands.

According to the Sindh AIDS Control Programme (SACP), as of November 30, 2020, over 42,000 people were screened for HIV, with 1,438 testing positive at the Ratodero ART Centre.

Among these, 1,076 were children, including 666 boys and 410 girls.

Laghari noted that the Sindh government has established two ART centers, one in Ratodero and another in Larkana, to provide comprehensive treatment for HIV/AIDS patients. He urged the community to join efforts in spreading awareness about the disease, particularly in rural areas.

Various speakers at the event echoed Laghari's sentiments, stating, "Saving the life of one human is saving the life of all humanity." They explained that HIV attacks the body’s immune system, and when it progresses, it leads to AIDS.

Local organizations, including the Bridge Foundation, Hamraz, and New Zindagi, are actively working across five districts—Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi—to combat HIV/AIDS.

The event concluded with a candlelight vigil to honor those affected by HIV/AIDS, followed by an awareness walk that saw a large turnout of community members, both men and women.