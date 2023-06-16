Bridge Incident; 3 girls drowned in River Kundyan, Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Three teenage girls on Friday drowned in the Kundyan River near Tehsil Kundyan Sayal Darra, Kohistan when they were attempting to cross the river through a hanging bridge.

According to the police sources, three girls ages 7 to 10 years were trying to cross the rope-knitted hanging Shankiyari bridge over the Kundyan River.

When they reached centre of the river, the rope allegedly broke and all three fell into the river which was recorded as being flooded.

Rescue workers and divers have started operations to recover the bodies of the girls, owing to the speedy flow of the river, they failed and the operation is to be continued.

The all ill-fated girls belonged to the Maddakhail tribe of Kohistan.