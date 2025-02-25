Open Menu

Bridge Must Be Completed Within One Year: Murad Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 11:09 PM

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, visited Kandhkot to review the progress of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge project on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025)

The Sindh government, led by President Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has opposed the construction of the canal. The Chief Minister of Sindh stated that the canal will not be allowed to be built. The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, arrived in Kandhkot to inspect the mega project of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Nasir Hussain Shah, Ali Hasan Zardari, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Qasim Naveed Qamar, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, MPA Mir Ghulam Abid Khan Sundrani, and other officials.

Officials from the Works and Services Department and the private company's chief engineer briefed the Chief Minister on the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge project. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed that the safety of the workers employed on the bridge be ensured. He noted that there has been significant delay in the project and emphasized that the bridge must be completed within one year.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that the law and order situation in Ghotki, Kashmore, and Shikarpur districts has improved. Travellers who previously used boats to travel from Shikarpur to Sukkur and Larkana now experience better conditions. Compensation for the land acquired for the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge mega project will be disbursed promptly.

The CM also visited the project site and instructed the private company officials to expedite the completion of the work. In response to a question, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Sindh government, under President Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, opposes the construction of the canal and will not allow it to be built.

Shah expressed condolences on the death of Syed Bashir Ahmed Shah's brother in Ghotpur. He also visited the village of Wahid Bakhsh Bijarani near Ghotpur to offer condolences to Raja Ghous Bakhsh Khan Bijarani on the passing of Zulfiqar Bijarani.

