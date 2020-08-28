UrduPoint.com
Bridge On Naullah Palkhu Washed Away

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

Bridge on naullah Palkhu washed away

An old bridge over the Naullah Palkhu was washed away near Bharath-Sialkot due to high flood on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :An old bridge over the Naullah Palkhu was washed away near Bharath-Sialkot due to high flood on Friday.

The surrounding areas were disconnected with Cantt and Sialkot city.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that there was high flood in Naullah Palkhu due to which the old bridge washed away.

The DC said the naullah had total 3,000 cusecs capacity of flood water but a peak of 4,550 cusecs flood water was passing through it which damaged the bridge.

The DC said the flood water soured up due to heavy rains in the region.

