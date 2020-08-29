UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bridge Over Nullah Palkhu Being Repaired: DC

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Bridge over Nullah Palkhu being repaired: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Saturday that efforts were underway to repair the damaged bridge over Naullah Palkhu near Bharath village

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Saturday that efforts were underway to repair the damaged bridge over Naullah Palkhu near Bharath village.

Talking to the media, he said the bridge was severely damaged on Friday due to high flood in Nullah Palkhu.

The DC said the flood situation was under control in the district as water was receding in Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers and in seasonal Naullahs as well.

The district administration was monitoring the flood situation in the district, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Water Jammu Nasir Media

Recent Stories

4691 cops to be deployed on Muharram 10

2 seconds ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria - ..

4 seconds ago

IGP visits Haripur, reviews security arrangements

5 seconds ago

Nike Flight debuts for 2020-21 season

55 minutes ago

Eleven Elephants Die in Zimbabwe, Parks Authority ..

48 minutes ago

UN Mission in Libya Concerned About Increasing Rep ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.