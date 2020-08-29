Bridge over Nullah Palkhu being repaired: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Saturday that efforts were underway to repair the damaged bridge over Naullah Palkhu near Bharath village

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said on Saturday that efforts were underway to repair the damaged bridge over Naullah Palkhu near Bharath village.

Talking to the media, he said the bridge was severely damaged on Friday due to high flood in Nullah Palkhu.

The DC said the flood situation was under control in the district as water was receding in Chenab, Tavi and Jammu rivers and in seasonal Naullahs as well.

The district administration was monitoring the flood situation in the district, he added.