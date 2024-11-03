Bridging Eras: Peshawar's Gandhara Museum Innovates Tradition, Cultural Heritage
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ghandhara Museum in Peshawar, a home to an unparalleled collection of ancient Buddhist art, continues to captivate visitors, yet there is a growing sentiment that its treasures deserve a broader digital presence imperative for economic prosperity.
This idea was articulated by Zar Lal, a sixth-grade student whose recent visit to the museum left her deeply inspired by the stories and artifacts that connect the region to its rich historical legacy.
Zar Lal, accompanied by her parents, explored the museum’s intricate displays, including biographical panels that trace the life of Lord Buddha, founder of Buddhism.
“Seeing the rare artifacts and statues of Lord Buddha was like stepping into history,” she reflected. Her visit underscored the museum's vital role in preserving Ghandhara art, which flourished between the 2nd century BC and the 6th century AD, making it a significant cultural hub in Southeast Asia.
With over 30,000 rare antiquities showcased, the Peshawar Museum is renowned not just for its Buddhist sculptures but also for its architectural beauty, a blend of Mughal and British colonial styles.
The museum has recently undergone extensive renovations, ensuring that its historical integrity remains intact while enhancing visitor experience.
However, amidst the celebration of its restoration, Zar Lal suggested that a digital outreach program could further elevate the museum's profile.
“By showcasing these treasures abroad through digital media, we can attract more religious tourists and archaeology enthusiasts to Pakistan,” she proposed.
This sentiment reflects a growing recognition of the potential for digital platforms to broaden the museum's audience, making its treasures accessible to a global community.
The Peshawar Museum’s restoration was crucial after it suffered damage from natural disasters. Now, its galleries, including the dedicated Buddha Gallery and the Buddha Savatta Gallery, draw visitors eager to engage with the artifacts that tell the story of Buddhism's early days.
The main hall, built in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria, stands as a testament to the museum's historical significance.
Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director Archealogy and Museums said that renovation work, carried out by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, has transformed the museum into a vibrant destination for both local and international visitors, including monks and diplomats.
He said the building's colonial-era features have been meticulously preserved, allowing visitors to experience the unique architectural blend while learning about the region's cultural heritage.
As night falls, the museum's colourful lighting illuminates the exterior, creating a magical ambiance that attracts evening visitors.
The galleries feature diverse artifacts, including ancient Waziristan tribal dresses, primitive cooking tools, and weapons used during the fight for independence, making it a rich tapestry of history.
Zar Lal’s enthusiasm for the museum reflects a broader hope among local stakeholders for enhanced visibility of Peshawar's cultural gems.
The call for digital media projection aligns with global trends in cultural preservation, where technology plays a pivotal role in storytelling and audience engagement.
The experts said Peshawar Museum stands as a beacon of Ghandhara heritage, embracing digital media could unlock new opportunities for cultural tourism, ensuring that the stories of Lord Buddha and the artistry of the Gandhara period resonate far beyond its walls.
As the museum continues to attract a diverse audience, the integration of modern technology could further enrich the experience, allowing the treasures of Peshawar to inspire and educate future generations around the world.
APP/fam/1200
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Nanga Pir Bagh' a must-visit destination in Azad Kashmir : report11 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held31 minutes ago
-
‘Killing spree by Modi regime continues unabated in IIOJK’: report51 minutes ago
-
'PTI's actions will ultimately lead to disappointment'; says Rana Ihsan Afzal1 hour ago
-
Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ahmad Shah passes away in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Neurosurgeon warns of cold-related health risks, advise precautions2 hours ago
-
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded13 hours ago
-
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability14 hours ago
-
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. Waziristan14 hours ago
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner14 hours ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court14 hours ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO14 hours ago