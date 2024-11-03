PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ghandhara Museum in Peshawar, a home to an unparalleled collection of ancient Buddhist art, continues to captivate visitors, yet there is a growing sentiment that its treasures deserve a broader digital presence imperative for economic prosperity.

This idea was articulated by Zar Lal, a sixth-grade student whose recent visit to the museum left her deeply inspired by the stories and artifacts that connect the region to its rich historical legacy.

Zar Lal, accompanied by her parents, explored the museum’s intricate displays, including biographical panels that trace the life of Lord Buddha, founder of Buddhism.

“Seeing the rare artifacts and statues of Lord Buddha was like stepping into history,” she reflected. Her visit underscored the museum's vital role in preserving Ghandhara art, which flourished between the 2nd century BC and the 6th century AD, making it a significant cultural hub in Southeast Asia.

With over 30,000 rare antiquities showcased, the Peshawar Museum is renowned not just for its Buddhist sculptures but also for its architectural beauty, a blend of Mughal and British colonial styles.

The museum has recently undergone extensive renovations, ensuring that its historical integrity remains intact while enhancing visitor experience.

However, amidst the celebration of its restoration, Zar Lal suggested that a digital outreach program could further elevate the museum's profile.

“By showcasing these treasures abroad through digital media, we can attract more religious tourists and archaeology enthusiasts to Pakistan,” she proposed.

This sentiment reflects a growing recognition of the potential for digital platforms to broaden the museum's audience, making its treasures accessible to a global community.

The Peshawar Museum’s restoration was crucial after it suffered damage from natural disasters. Now, its galleries, including the dedicated Buddha Gallery and the Buddha Savatta Gallery, draw visitors eager to engage with the artifacts that tell the story of Buddhism's early days.

The main hall, built in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria, stands as a testament to the museum's historical significance.

Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director Archealogy and Museums said that renovation work, carried out by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, has transformed the museum into a vibrant destination for both local and international visitors, including monks and diplomats.

He said the building's colonial-era features have been meticulously preserved, allowing visitors to experience the unique architectural blend while learning about the region's cultural heritage.

As night falls, the museum's colourful lighting illuminates the exterior, creating a magical ambiance that attracts evening visitors.

The galleries feature diverse artifacts, including ancient Waziristan tribal dresses, primitive cooking tools, and weapons used during the fight for independence, making it a rich tapestry of history.

Zar Lal’s enthusiasm for the museum reflects a broader hope among local stakeholders for enhanced visibility of Peshawar's cultural gems.

The call for digital media projection aligns with global trends in cultural preservation, where technology plays a pivotal role in storytelling and audience engagement.

The experts said Peshawar Museum stands as a beacon of Ghandhara heritage, embracing digital media could unlock new opportunities for cultural tourism, ensuring that the stories of Lord Buddha and the artistry of the Gandhara period resonate far beyond its walls.

As the museum continues to attract a diverse audience, the integration of modern technology could further enrich the experience, allowing the treasures of Peshawar to inspire and educate future generations around the world.

