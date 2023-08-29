Bridging gap between policy, laws and practice key to lessen gender based violence : Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Tuesday stressed the need for bridging gap between women empowerment laws and practice for lessening the gender discrimination and violence against them in the society.

She was addressing at a national conference of service providers on gender based violence here.

Representatives of different stakeholders participated in the conference and shared their valuable views on this occasion.

Highlighting the deplorable condition of women of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Special Assistant said that Indian armed forces had been committing henious crimes especially, against women in the IIOJK for the last seven decades.

She said, rape was being used as a ferocious tool of weapon against Kashmiri women in order to demoralize them and suppress Kashmiris's just cause for the right to self-determination. Indian state authorities not only condone such condemnable acts but also encourage such nefarious crimes as a state policy, she added.

Mushaal Mullick said that being the daughter of Kashmir, she had the true realization of the state of women rights in IIOJK which led her decision to become powerful voice of Kashmiri women.

She further said that she has also been advocating for rights of children and women in Pakistan for last many years.

The advisor expressed her satisfaction that a lot of progress had been made regarding women empowerment in terms of policy making and formulation of different laws, however narrowing the gap between policy and implementation was key to end gender based violence and discrimination in the society.

She said there was need to create conducive environment for women where she could exercise her rights with free will.

The special assistant also encouraged electric and print media to come forward and play their pivotal role in creating awareness among masses and society for discouraging gender based violence and discrimination especially against women in the society.