Briefing by NH&MP continue at motorway M4 toll plazas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The briefing officers have been deployed at all toll plazas of Motorway M4 to guide the commuters traveling on national highways due to rain.

The citizens were being briefed about road conditions, road slipperiness, keeping proper distance from following vehicles while driving and use of double indicators, on the directions of SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar.

He said that the citizens should follow traffic rules, keep the speed low in case of slippery roads and ensure dim lights while traveling on motorways during rain.

He directed to get clear the water ways in case of rain to ensure smooth flow of traffic and comfortable travel to the citizens.

The citizens were asked to dial National Highways and Motorway Police's helpline 130 for any help while traveling.