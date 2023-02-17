Briefing by Police Department on embezzlement, corruption in KCBL Astore

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A briefing regarding embezzlement and corruption of people's money from KCBL Astore branch was held at CS office today. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, IGP GB police, DIG crime branch and investigation officers of crime branch.

During the meeting, details of the investigation and progress was discussed.

Details of those involved in the mega fraud were also conferred in the meeting.

The CS GB commended the efforts of the police department in making significant progress in the case and unearthing the elements involved in the fraud. However, it was apprised at the briefing that due to technical and procedural matters pertaining to courts, criminals are not being prosecuted.

Moreover, CS GB and IGP GB police showed concern about the small amount of recovery made so far.

The CS GB and IG GB police departments committed that no pressure will be accepted from any quarter and no one will be allowed to interfere in the investigation process where Rs.120 million of GB people have been embezzeled. Furthermore, the CS GB has decided to make the progress public so that people of GB will know about the investigation and those involved in the mega scam in order to increase the confidence of the public.

The CSGB also directed the police department to prepare reforms, recommendations and suggestions for internal control and external oversight so that such crimes be controlled in future.