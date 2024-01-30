Open Menu

Briefing On Business Facilitation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Deputy Secretary Commerce and Industries Abu Bakar Zubair called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office here on Tuesday

The commissioner informed him about services available to the business community at the business facilitation center and issuance of NOCs.

She said that the business center Faisalabad is second after the provincial capital for issuance of NOCs to businessmen by the different departments.

She said that the business community was fully satisfied with the working of the center adding that NOCs were being issued promptly. The Deputy Secretary termed the facilitation center a state-of-the-art center.

On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company) gave proposals for further improvement of the center.

