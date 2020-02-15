Briefing session held at WASA Office

A briefing session was held here on Saturday at WASA Faisalabad for apprising the parliamentarians and members of FDA governing body about the performance of WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A briefing session was held here on Saturday at WASA Faisalabad for apprising the parliamentarians and members of FDA governing body about the performance of WASA.

Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja and MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch gave briefing to the participants.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary/MPA Adil Parvez Gujjar presided over the session while MPA Mian Waris Aziz, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed, other members of governing body Majid Hussain, Ch Nasir Mehmud, Eng. Yasir Anwar, DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar and Directors of different departments were present.

DG FDA and MD WASA welcomed the participants and said that the services of the WASA were improving as per the advanced requirements in order to providing quality services of sewerage and water supply.

They informed that the 16 zones had been marked of the city and regular monitoring was being carried out to improve the services of the department. They informed that one window operation system had been launched on all disposal stations for immediate removal of public complaints related to water supply and sewerage system.

The parliamentarians assured their full cooperation for improving the service delivery for public and said that they would play their role for the better coordination of the institutions.