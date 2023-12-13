Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU on trade relations

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Wednesday arranged a virtual briefing session for Pakistani missions in the European Union member states on emerging contours of trade relations

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Wednesday arranged a virtual briefing session for Pakistani missions in the European Union member states on emerging contours of trade relations.

A comprehensive briefing was shared on important trade and commercial aspects ranging from important mechanisms and developments pertaining to enhancing the scope of GSP+ scheme and Extension of GSP Regulation by the European Parliament.

The session was attended by the representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and all Pakistani diplomatic missions based in Europe.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch gave a snapshot of the trade and development relations for a better understanding of the participants.

She stressed the need for closer coordination among Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in the EU by ensuring a unified approach for addressing trade issues and prospects.

During the session, the TDAP was invited to share the details of the 3rd Engineering and Healthcare Show being organized by the Government of Pakistan in Lahore from 18th to 20th January, 2024 to ensure maximum participation of potential buyers and investors from Europe.

This initiative underscores the Pakistan Embassy in Belgium’s commitment to have collaborative efforts among Pakistani diplomatic missions to safeguard the commercial and economic interests of Pakistan in the EU.