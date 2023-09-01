Open Menu

Briefing Session Held On SIFC For Diplomatic Cops

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023

Briefing session held on SIFC for diplomatic cops

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Foreign Secretary held a briefing session on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for the resident diplomatic missions in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Friday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Dr Jehanzeb Khan made a detailed presentation informing the diplomatic corps on the establishment and various aspects of the Council.

He particularly highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas including information technology, agriculture, energy and mining.

The participants were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Pakistan being a resource-rich country.

The Government of Pakistan has recently constituted the SIFC to serve as a 'One-Window' platform to fast-track decision-making and promote as well as facilitate foreign direct investment in the country.

The briefing session was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

