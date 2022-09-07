UrduPoint.com

Brig Bajwa Visits Free Medical Camp In Latifabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Brig Bajwa visits free medical camp in Latifabad

The Station Commander and president Cantonment Board Hyderabad Brigadier Zulifiqar Bajwa has visited free medical camp established by (CBH) at Latifabad Unit-12 cantt area on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Station Commander and president Cantonment board Hyderabad Brigadier Zulifiqar Bajwa has visited free medical camp established by (CBH) at Latifabad Unit-12 cantt area on Wednesday.

He reviewed arrangements and interacted with patients visiting medical camp for treatment purpose.

The Station Commander also interacted with the children during his visit to the camp.

