Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani conduct surprise visit of Golra Mor, Peshawar Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit of Golra Mor and Peshawar Road areas and directed the Cantt authorities to remove all, temporary and permanent encroachments.

On the occasion, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Ghulam Sabir Basra was present.

The President Cantonment Board directed the Cantt authorities to remove all banners, posters, ads and panaflex.

He directed to launch grand operation to remove all the encroachments without any discrimination.

Later, the RCB authorities warned the shopkeepers of strict action if all the encroachments including temporary and permanent are not removed.

They said that a grand operation would be launched and heavy fines would also be imposed against those violating the rules.