UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani Conduct Surprise Visit Of Golra Mor, Peshawar Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani conduct surprise visit of Golra Mor, Peshawar Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit of Golra Mor and Peshawar Road areas and directed the Cantt authorities to remove all, temporary and permanent encroachments.

On the occasion, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Ghulam Sabir Basra was present.

The President Cantonment Board directed the Cantt authorities to remove all banners, posters, ads and panaflex.

He directed to launch grand operation to remove all the encroachments without any discrimination.

Later, the RCB authorities warned the shopkeepers of strict action if all the encroachments including temporary and permanent are not removed.

They said that a grand operation would be launched and heavy fines would also be imposed against those violating the rules.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road Basra Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

13 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

18 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

10 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.