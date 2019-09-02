UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brig Malik Ghulam Muhammad Assumes Charge As Commander North Sector Command

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:24 PM

Brig Malik Ghulam Muhammad assumes charge as Commander North Sector Command

Brigadier Malik Ghulam Muhammad on Monday assumed charge as Commander North Sector Command

Bajaur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Brigadier Malik Ghulam Muhammad on Monday assumed charge as Commander North Sector Command.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Bajaur Scouts Headquarters which was attended by civil and military officials, politicians and local tribal elders.

Addressing on the occasion, the outgoing commander Brigadier Naeem Akbar said that the people of Bajaur always stood by Pak Army and extended support on every occasion. He said that restoration of peace in the merged district was not possible without the support of local people.

He also extended thanks to tribesmen for showing solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir. He said peace has bee restored at Pak-Afghan border and hoped that the tribesmen would continue their unprecedented support to new Commander North Sector.

Related Topics

Occupied Kashmir Army Malik Ghulam Muhammad Border

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

1 hour ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

2 hours ago

Ban on Indian channels to benefit Kashmir cause: M ..

1 minute ago

Iran confirms space centre blast but slams Trump t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.