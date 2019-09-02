Brig Malik Ghulam Muhammad assumes charge as Commander North Sector Command

Brigadier Malik Ghulam Muhammad on Monday assumed charge as Commander North Sector Command

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Bajaur Scouts Headquarters which was attended by civil and military officials, politicians and local tribal elders.

Addressing on the occasion, the outgoing commander Brigadier Naeem Akbar said that the people of Bajaur always stood by Pak Army and extended support on every occasion. He said that restoration of peace in the merged district was not possible without the support of local people.

He also extended thanks to tribesmen for showing solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir. He said peace has bee restored at Pak-Afghan border and hoped that the tribesmen would continue their unprecedented support to new Commander North Sector.