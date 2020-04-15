(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed has assumed the charge of new Military Secretary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Office said on Wednesday.

The outgoing Military Secretary Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister this afternoon. During the call, the Prime Minister appreciated the services of outgoingMilitary Secretary and wished him success in his professional career,the PM Office said.