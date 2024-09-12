Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister (CM) Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring, Brig ® Babar Alaudin visited Fatima Jinnah Women University( FJWU) here on Thursday.

While addressing the students, he said that the young generation is the guarantor of the bright future and survival of the country of Pakistan. The country of is going through the most difficult times that have further increased the responsibilities of students.

According to the details, the chairperson highlighted three major challenges facing Pakistan, among which he observed that economic challenge is the major one. He further said that Pakistan was facing security challenges.

"Youth should play their role to stop hateful propaganda on social media", he said and added that negative propaganda is more dangerous and powerful than positive substance. He said that people are not told the facts, which creates deprivation in the society. Brig ® Babar Alaudin said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. He informed the students that CM was taking special measures for the betterment of education and women protection. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced more than 100 special measures for public welfare for the first time in the history of Punjab including provision of free milk and foods in Primary schools of Muzaffargarh and DG Khan, and 6000 graduates are being given 25000 rupees per month under internship program", he said.

Brig ® Babar Alaudin further informed that the scholarship scheme would be extended upto 39,000 male and female students across Punjab.

He also informed that the work was being done to promote traditional sports under 'Khelata Punjab' program, launch of women protection app, E-Bike scheme and many other initiatives by the CM.

He said that Maryam Dastak program was started in which people sitting at home can get facilities. He went on saying safe city project will be completed in Punjab by June 30 of next year. Safe city project will help in prevention of crime in a big way. Zero tolerance on corruption has been adopted in Punjab.

Brig ® Babar Alaudin said that CM Maryam Nawaz is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the people in Punjab.

Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Zara Rafiq, professors, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Students also presented various performances on stage.

Later, the chairperson visited the university art gallery displaying art works of university students and appreciated the artistic skills of the students.

