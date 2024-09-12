Brig. (R) Alauddin Visits FJWU
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Chairperson Chief Minister (CM) Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring, Brig ® Babar Alaudin visited Fatima Jinnah Women University( FJWU) here on Thursday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister (CM) Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring, Brig ® Babar Alaudin visited Fatima Jinnah Women University( FJWU) here on Thursday.
While addressing the students, he said that the young generation is the guarantor of the bright future and survival of the country of Pakistan. The country of is going through the most difficult times that have further increased the responsibilities of students.
According to the details, the chairperson highlighted three major challenges facing Pakistan, among which he observed that economic challenge is the major one. He further said that Pakistan was facing security challenges.
"Youth should play their role to stop hateful propaganda on social media", he said and added that negative propaganda is more dangerous and powerful than positive substance. He said that people are not told the facts, which creates deprivation in the society. Brig ® Babar Alaudin said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. He informed the students that CM was taking special measures for the betterment of education and women protection. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced more than 100 special measures for public welfare for the first time in the history of Punjab including provision of free milk and foods in Primary schools of Muzaffargarh and DG Khan, and 6000 graduates are being given 25000 rupees per month under internship program", he said.
Brig ® Babar Alaudin further informed that the scholarship scheme would be extended upto 39,000 male and female students across Punjab.
He also informed that the work was being done to promote traditional sports under 'Khelata Punjab' program, launch of women protection app, E-Bike scheme and many other initiatives by the CM.
He said that Maryam Dastak program was started in which people sitting at home can get facilities. He went on saying safe city project will be completed in Punjab by June 30 of next year. Safe city project will help in prevention of crime in a big way. Zero tolerance on corruption has been adopted in Punjab.
Brig ® Babar Alaudin said that CM Maryam Nawaz is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the people in Punjab.
Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Zara Rafiq, professors, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Students also presented various performances on stage.
Later, the chairperson visited the university art gallery displaying art works of university students and appreciated the artistic skills of the students.
Recent Stories
Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3
KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults
Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam
Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons
Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia
Naat competitions held at PAC
Powering growth: CCP approves merger in consumer electronics sector
CM Sindh calls on President Zardari
SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to combat climate change
Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One-Day Cup
Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian Champions Trophy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/311 seconds ago
-
KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults2 minutes ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam13 seconds ago
-
Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons14 seconds ago
-
Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia3 seconds ago
-
Naat competitions held at PAC4 seconds ago
-
CM Sindh calls on President Zardari8 seconds ago
-
SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to combat climate change9 seconds ago
-
Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi25 minutes ago
-
President for further expanding trade ties with Sweden, Belgium36 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon36 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP46 minutes ago