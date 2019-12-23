Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assumes charge as DG NAB KP, vows accountability for all

(@imziishan)

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assumes the charge of Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and vowed to ensure accountability for all following the vision of bureau's chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

On his first day in office, he reviewed the performance of the bureau and expressed his concerns over those pending cases which were initiated two years ago.He directed the directors' investigation and investigation officers to expedite progress on Mega Corruption Cases.

He stressed his teams to maintain integrity in personal and officials matters.

He also advised all officers to protect the constitutional rights of all persons under scrutiny in accountability matters.

It merits mentioning here that Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan hails from Punjab had served Pakistan Army Corps of Engineering before joining NAB and was awarded Sitara- e-Imtiaz (Military) for his service.

He joined the bureau in 2012 as Principal Secretary to the NAB Chairman and became Director General in 2013. Since then he has served in Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and NAB Head Quarters as Director General.