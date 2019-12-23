UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan Assumes Charge As DG NAB KP, Vows Accountability For All

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:25 PM

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assumes charge as DG NAB KP, vows accountability for all

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assumes the charge of Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and vowed to ensure accountability for all following the vision of bureau's chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assumes the charge of Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and vowed to ensure accountability for all following the vision of bureau's chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

On his first day in office, he reviewed the performance of the bureau and expressed his concerns over those pending cases which were initiated two years ago.He directed the directors' investigation and investigation officers to expedite progress on Mega Corruption Cases.

He stressed his teams to maintain integrity in personal and officials matters.

He also advised all officers to protect the constitutional rights of all persons under scrutiny in accountability matters.

It merits mentioning here that Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan hails from Punjab had served Pakistan Army Corps of Engineering before joining NAB and was awarded Sitara- e-Imtiaz (Military) for his service.

He joined the bureau in 2012 as Principal Secretary to the NAB Chairman and became Director General in 2013. Since then he has served in Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and NAB Head Quarters as Director General.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army National Accountability Bureau Punjab Progress Nasir All From Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

1 minute ago

Heroin case against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC reserves ..

27 minutes ago

Japanese Consul-General commends DEWA’s green ec ..

31 minutes ago

Bilawal says he will not appear before NAB

35 minutes ago

NAB arrest Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago

K-Electric subsidy causing Rs54.026 billion loss t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.