Open Menu

Brig (Retd) Babar Alauddin Visits Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Brig (Retd) Babar Alauddin visits Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Brigadier (Retd.) Babar Alauddin, Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection, Surveillance & Monitoring Directorate, visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road project to review its progress.

He was accompanied by Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Colonel Junaid Farooqi, and Abdullah Babar.

Chief Engineer Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Anwar Baran, provided a detailed briefing at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) camp office in Khalsa Khurd. The project, initially launched under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is now nearing completion under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Brig (Retd) Alauddin praised the ongoing efforts, saying that the Ring Road would significantly ease traffic congestion and create employment opportunities.

He emphasized CM Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to its timely completion, calling it a "key gift" for Rawalpindi’s residents.

Currently, 49% of the 38.3 km project has been completed, as confirmed by RDA officials. The chairman issued strict directives against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions, stressing adherence to legal standards for organized urban development.

"CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered the demolition of illegal structures—no tolerance will be shown," he said, urging swift processing of properly documented housing schemes.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

2 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

3 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

3 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

4 minutes ago
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee M ..

UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan