Brig (Retd) Babar Alauddin visits Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Brigadier (Retd.) Babar Alauddin, Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection, Surveillance & Monitoring Directorate, visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road project to review its progress.

He was accompanied by Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Colonel Junaid Farooqi, and Abdullah Babar.

Chief Engineer Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Anwar Baran, provided a detailed briefing at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) camp office in Khalsa Khurd. The project, initially launched under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is now nearing completion under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Brig (Retd) Alauddin praised the ongoing efforts, saying that the Ring Road would significantly ease traffic congestion and create employment opportunities.

He emphasized CM Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to its timely completion, calling it a "key gift" for Rawalpindi’s residents.

Currently, 49% of the 38.3 km project has been completed, as confirmed by RDA officials. The chairman issued strict directives against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions, stressing adherence to legal standards for organized urban development.

"CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered the demolition of illegal structures—no tolerance will be shown," he said, urging swift processing of properly documented housing schemes.