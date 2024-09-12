Open Menu

Brig Rtd Babar Inspects Rawalpindi’s Hospitals, Praises Quality Facilities

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chairperson CM Directorate Inspection and Monitoring Brig (Rtd) Babar Alauddin on late night Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

During the consecutive visits, he inspected the emergency ward, operation theater, laboratory, OPD and other departments of the hospitals. He also met with the patients under treatment in the hospitals and inquired about the medical facilities provided for treatment by the hospital.

According to the details, Brig Babar appreciated the HFH's revamped building. He remarked that HFH is one of the largest hospitals in Pakistan with quality medical facilities. He termed the hospital a gift to the people of Rawalpindi.

Talking on the occasion, the chairperson observed that a large number of visitors from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and KP for treatment was the main reason for the rush in the city's hospitals.

He said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a special focus on the improvement of the health sector.

"The Punjab government is spending Rs.50 billion on the health sector", he said adding that the Chief Minister was monitoring the special measures in the hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Brig Babar said that in Rawalpindi, the health sector has developed significantly and there are seven major Punjab government hospitals in Rawalpindi.

The chairperson directed the hospital administration to set up hospital information counters. In addition to providing free medicines in hospitals, other medical facilities should be displayed outside the hospital, he added.

